On Tuesday, it was revealed that a pair of UF signees — Derek Wingo and Gervon Dexter — finished as five-star prospects in the final Rivals rankings update. Those two are the only Florida signees in the top-100, but a half-dozen future Gators were included in the Rivals250 today. Jahari Rogers and Ja'Quavion Fraziars each made significant jumps in the rankings, while several of their future teammates experienced either a slight bump or drop from where they previously checked in at. Check out GatorsTerritory's breakdown below of where each UF signee/commit ended up at in the final rankings update.



A pair of UF signees receive notable bumps

Before prospects arrived in Orlando for Under Armour All-America Week, I noted that Jahari Rogers is the UF commit I believed to have been in a prime position to receive a big bump when it was all said and done. The Arlington (Tx.) prospect wasn't able to put up eye-popping statistics in his senior season due to the lack of throws aimed toward his direction, but he possesses incredible athleticism and speed for a defensive back. Now, after showing what he brings to the table during his time in Orlando, Rogers rose in the rankings by 47 spots and checks just outside of the Rivals100 at No. 101 overall in the country. While watching Rogers compete at the first practice of UAAA week, GT's Corey Bender described a play that encapsulates the impact that the 6-foot, 170-pounder can have in a secondary. "The Lone Star State native checks in with top-notch speed, as well as an impressive short shuttle, but it was his ability to read and react that grasped my full attention," Corey said. "During a play in first half of practice, Rogers read the quarterback's eyes, exploded out of his backpedal, and then broke on the football before taking it back for what would have been a pick-six. "His burst and ability to change direction stood out as well, especially during individual drills."

Another Florida pledge that saw an increase in the final Rivals rankings update was Ja'Quavion Fraziars. Fraziars has a lot of desirable tools for the next level: height, sure hands, nice breaks on his routes and a willingness to block. What has sort of limited the in-state wideout in the rankings, however, is that he doesn't blow defenders away with his speed, and is not really a big-play threat with the ball in his hands. At the UAAA Game on Jan. 2, however, Fraziars proved that he could still be effective even if he doesn't possess breakaway speed. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder recorded six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in the game, and now checks in as the No. 191 senior prospect on Rivals. He previously was tabbed as the No. 230 overall player in the country. Unlike Rogers, Fraziars is not an early enrollee and will officially move to Gainesville in the summer. In the meantime, he is going to be playing baseball at Dunnellon High School and will keep in touch with UF's staff to learn the playbook so that he is prepared when he gets on campus.

Peach State product Rashad Torrence did not participate in the UAAA Game or All-American Bowl, but did receive a small bump in his ranking. The Marietta (Ga.) prospect is labeled as the No. 180 recruit on Rivals, a six-spot jump from where he previously checked in at. Although he wasn't in either of the games played in January, Torrence put up impressive statistics in his senior campaign. The top-15 safety recorded 118 total tackles (97 solo), nine pass deflections and an interception as his school won the state championship this past season. Torrence is already at UF, and is an important addition for a safeties group that struggled at times in 2019. You can find my full scouting report of Torrence's skill set and what makes him an impactful DB by clicking HERE. It's also noteworthy that Florida target Ashaad Clayton is now the No. 153 overall player in the country, which marks his first time as a Rivals250 member. The New Orleans (La.) running back is gearing up to officially visit the Swamp this upcoming weekend.

Slight drops for a trio of future Gators

Despite a solid performance at the All-American Bowl earlier this month, recent UF commit Xzavier Henderson was unable to make the leap into the Rivals100. Henderson, who hails from Miami (Fla.), had previously checked in at No. 101 in the rankings, but slightly dropped down to No. 105 on Wednesday. During the All-American Bowl, Henderson reeled in multiple catches, including one that went for 57 yards on a pass from Clemson signee D.J. Uiagalelei. Roughly an hour before that catch, Henderson announced on live television that he had committed to the Gators over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. This was a necessary victory for Dan Mullen and company as the program previously struck out on out-of-state wideouts Malik Heath and Sam Brown during the Early Signing Period. As a senior, Henderson hauled in 37 catches for 503 yards and seven touchdowns as well. Click HERE for Corey's full breakdown of the tools in Henderson's arsenal and what makes him a dynamic player.