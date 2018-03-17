The fifth in a lineage of Florida family members, Raymond walked on to the Gators football team in 2014, ready to be apart of the team that his elders had cheered on—and some even played with—for years.

In his four seasons thus far with the Gators (he’s a redshirt senior) Raymond has recorded few stats, mostly just a tackle and some special teams work. When Senior Day came last November, R.J. even participated, thinking it was time to move on with life. When he found out it was Dan Mullen coming to Gainesville though, a hunger took hold.



“When they brought him in and announced he was hired, it was a little too late [to change participating in Senior Day]. I just kind of went ahead and went through it. I had kind of already made a decision to come back and give this fifth year a go.

“I didn’t really get a chance to talk to Coach Mullen but I liked what he was doing. He was previously at UF and I’m a big Gator fan since, you know, since I was a child…I liked what he was doing at Mississippi State. I’d be mad at myself, or kicking myself if I didn’t come back. That’s what really made me make the decision to come back.”

And for a lifelong Gator fan, a chance to play in the offense orchestrated by one of the programs greatest play callers was to good to pass up; and it’s already paying dividends.

Raymond was put with the tight end unit as a fullback last fall during a time when the Gators were missing four of their tight ends heading into a scrimmage. He’s back with them again this spring and is becoming a vocal leader for the unit.

He can be heard during practice helping to coach his teammates, taunting defenders like he did with Shawn Davis Saturday afternoon and celebrating after completions during scrimmage drills. It’s the last one that will be useful for Mullen and tight end coach Larry Scott come fall. Because while he may not be the most talented one in his position room, he comes in with tenure and couples that with football knowledge that makes him a nice safety net on the field.

All of the above combines to make someone the Florida players trust immensely as well, evident by the fact that Raymond was recently voted onto the teams new leadership committee by his teammates. This makes him one of the eight captains that help lead the team during the offseason and act as a liaison for the coaches.

“I set my sights on it,” admits Raymond.

“That’s something I really want to be voted on and I was lucky enough to be voted by my team to be on the leadership council. Like I said earlier, coming from the Florida background and my dad playing here…with that background it just means the world. I know what this program means to everybody. I know it’s one of the top brands in the country.

“When you have that Gator on your chest that means a lot. To be voted as one of the eight on the leadership council, especially as a walk-on, that just really shows me that everybody appreciated what I’ve been doing and the work I’ve put in up to this point. Not to be cocky at all, it just lets me know that my work is being appreciated. That’s what it means to me.”

It’s another layer to a long legacy that is still being written by this Florida Gator.