The Florida Gators took to the practice field Saturday afternoon for their second day of spring practice. Head coach Dan Mullen and the rest of the coaching staff brought the same level of energy that they had yesterday, even though there was a quick turnaround from Friday’s practice. There was a little bit of a drop-off in terms of the enthusiasm and focus from the players, but that’s not concerning considering how hyped up first practices tend to be.

The Gators had their highlights and rocky stretches during their second practice of the spring, which will be the last one open to the fans until the spring game. Inside the Gators has comprehensive coverage of Saturday’s practice.