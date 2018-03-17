The Florida Gators took to the practice field Saturday afternoon for their second day of spring practice. Head coach Dan Mullen and the rest of the coaching staff brought the same level of energy that they had yesterday, even though there was a quick turnaround from Friday’s practice. There was a little bit of a drop-off in terms of the enthusiasm and focus from the players, but that’s not concerning considering how hyped up first practices tend to be.
The Gators had their highlights and rocky stretches during their second practice of the spring, which will be the last one open to the fans until the spring game. Inside the Gators has comprehensive coverage of Saturday’s practice.
Plays of the Day:
Kadarius Toney, who has put on more muscle and added much needed bulk since last season, made possibly the catch of the day during an 11 v. 11 play. Toney ran about 15- to 20-yards and received a ball that was thrown on a rope by Emory Jones. The ball was placed a little too far out in front of him, but Toney stretched out his arms, secured the catch and went down to the ground.
