ATLANTA, Ga.-- Florida unofficially kicked off its 2018 campaign on Tuesday in Atlanta at SEC Media Day. Gators head coach Dan Mullen, offensive lineman Martez Ivey, defensive end CeCe Jefferson and linebaker David Reese each spent time with the media. Gators Territory was there at the Omni Hotel and has the latest intel and scoop on Gators football.

**Video above is a recap of the top Gators headlines from SEC Media Days***

Here is everything you need to know from the event:

-Still a Waiting Game

Mullen would love to be able to name a starter at quarterback, however, the Gators head coach is not prepared to choose between Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Emory Jones at this time. What is Mullen looking for in his starter? Is he prepared to play all three? STORY

-No News on Grimes and Jefferson

Mullen and company are still waiting on the NCAA for news on both Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes.

When Mullen was asked about the status of both wide receivers, he told reporters, "nothing yet.. We will announce to you guys as soon as we do."

-Action Over Words for CeCe Jefferson

CeCe Jefferson said it was a 'no brainer,' and he needed to return to Gainesville for his senior season and is relishing taking over his role as a leader. STORY

-First Look: The Gators unveil the new Jumpman uniforms and former Gator Brian Poole talks anout the hype around the uniforms and he new staff

STORY

***This story will be updated throughout the week with more content from SEC Media Days**