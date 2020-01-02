News More News
Under Armour All-America Game Coverage Central

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Some of the top prospects in the nation will be competing against each other tonight in the Under Armour All-America Game.


Here is everything you need to know in one place:


Start Time and Where to Watch:

Kickoff for the UA All-America Game is set for 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. You can watch it either on ESPN2 or WatchESPN HERE.

Targets and Signees Participating in Tonight's Game:

Listed below are the UF targets and signees who will be taking the field tonight. I am posting the link to the most recent story we've done on some of these players.

Targets:

Avantae Williams: STORY

Darnell Washington

Sedrick Van Pran: STORY

Signees:

Jahari Rogers: STORY

Ja'Quavion Fraziars

Gervon Dexter: STORY

Mordecai McDaniel: STORY

Additional Coverage from UA All-America Week

Along with the stories above, there were a number of pieces done nationally and by GT over the past several days. I will be including those articles and notebooks down below.

Notebook: Highlights from the 2020 UA All-America Media Day: LINK

Corey Bender's observations from practice: Day 1 and Day 2

UA All-America Week Awards: Day 1 and Day 2

Mind of Mike: Thoughts from Day 2 and Day 3

Who's been the most dominant lineman this week? LINK

