Some of the top prospects in the nation will be competing against each other tonight in the Under Armour All-America Game.



Here is everything you need to know in one place:



Start Time and Where to Watch:



Kickoff for the UA All-America Game is set for 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. You can watch it either on ESPN2 or WatchESPN HERE.



Targets and Signees Participating in Tonight's Game:



Listed below are the UF targets and signees who will be taking the field tonight. I am posting the link to the most recent story we've done on some of these players.



Targets:



Avantae Williams: STORY



Darnell Washington



Sedrick Van Pran: STORY



Signees:



Jahari Rogers: STORY



Ja'Quavion Fraziars



Gervon Dexter: STORY



Mordecai McDaniel: STORY



