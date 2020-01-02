Under Armour All-America Game Coverage Central
Some of the top prospects in the nation will be competing against each other tonight in the Under Armour All-America Game.
Here is everything you need to know in one place:
Start Time and Where to Watch:
Kickoff for the UA All-America Game is set for 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. You can watch it either on ESPN2 or WatchESPN HERE.
Targets and Signees Participating in Tonight's Game:
Listed below are the UF targets and signees who will be taking the field tonight. I am posting the link to the most recent story we've done on some of these players.
Targets:
Avantae Williams: STORY
Darnell Washington
Sedrick Van Pran: STORY
Signees:
Jahari Rogers: STORY
Ja'Quavion Fraziars
Gervon Dexter: STORY
Mordecai McDaniel: STORY
Additional Coverage from UA All-America Week
Along with the stories above, there were a number of pieces done nationally and by GT over the past several days. I will be including those articles and notebooks down below.
Notebook: Highlights from the 2020 UA All-America Media Day: LINK
Corey Bender's observations from practice: Day 1 and Day 2
UA All-America Week Awards: Day 1 and Day 2
Mind of Mike: Thoughts from Day 2 and Day 3
Who's been the most dominant lineman this week? LINK