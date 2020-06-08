Join us each Monday for Weekend Rewind, a recap of news and notes from the past two days in the world of Florida football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Gator Nation is grieving after the loss of former Gators standout Reche Caldwell, who was robbed and killed outside of his Tampa, Fla., home on Saturday night.

Caldwell, 41, was mourned Sunday by former teammates and coaches, including Steve Spurrier. His final two years as Florida's coach featured Caldwell starring at wide receiver, producing a 1,000-yard season in 2001.

"We are all saddened by the death of Reche Caldwell," Spurrier tweeted. "He was one of the best WR’s in school history and was very instrumental in winning the 2000 SEC Championship. We will always remember him and RIP Reche!"

Rex Grossman sent out his first tweet in more than nine months to pay tribute to Caldwell, who helped the former UF quarterback set a school record for most passing yards in a season (3,896).

"RIP Reche. You were one of my favorite teammates of all time," Grossman tweeted. "I will always remember our time at Florida for your unreal talent, infectious humor, and our shared success as a team. You will be missed by all your Gator family."

The Gators football account remembered Caldwell along with the Chargers, Patriots and Redskins. New England coach Bill Belichick also released a statement on Caldwell, who played for him in 2006.

"I am saddened to hear the news about Reche," Belichick said. "He is remembered for his solid contributions to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche's family."

Reaction came from other college and pro teammates of Caldwell, including Tom Brady, as well as the NFL.