Weekend Rewind: Reche Caldwell reaction, Signees report, UF proposes budget
Join us each Monday for Weekend Rewind, a recap of news and notes from the past two days in the world of Florida football, recruiting, basketball and more.
Former coaches, teammates react to Reche Caldwell's death
Gator Nation is grieving after the loss of former Gators standout Reche Caldwell, who was robbed and killed outside of his Tampa, Fla., home on Saturday night.
Caldwell, 41, was mourned Sunday by former teammates and coaches, including Steve Spurrier. His final two years as Florida's coach featured Caldwell starring at wide receiver, producing a 1,000-yard season in 2001.
"We are all saddened by the death of Reche Caldwell," Spurrier tweeted. "He was one of the best WR’s in school history and was very instrumental in winning the 2000 SEC Championship. We will always remember him and RIP Reche!"
Rex Grossman sent out his first tweet in more than nine months to pay tribute to Caldwell, who helped the former UF quarterback set a school record for most passing yards in a season (3,896).
"RIP Reche. You were one of my favorite teammates of all time," Grossman tweeted. "I will always remember our time at Florida for your unreal talent, infectious humor, and our shared success as a team. You will be missed by all your Gator family."
The Gators football account remembered Caldwell along with the Chargers, Patriots and Redskins. New England coach Bill Belichick also released a statement on Caldwell, who played for him in 2006.
"I am saddened to hear the news about Reche," Belichick said. "He is remembered for his solid contributions to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche's family."
Reaction came from other college and pro teammates of Caldwell, including Tom Brady, as well as the NFL.
Been staying away from Twitter but I had to recognize the life of my brother Reche Caldwell. Rest in Power, love you bro! https://t.co/vMlev3plGm— Johnny Rutledge (@JRut58) June 7, 2020
Always kept us laughing and light hearted. Always had the biggest smile. Always had the greatest stories. Sad to hear about the passing of my teammate Reche Caldwell. May the Lord comfort his family during this time.— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) June 7, 2020
In other Florida football news
* Florida's incoming freshmen began reporting over the weekend, with 17 signees making their way to campus. Wide receiver Xzavier Henderson and cornerback Jahari Rogers will arrive Tuesday, while defensive backs Fenley Graham and Mordecai McDaniel are expected to arrive later this month. One 2020 class member who won't make it in is defensive tackle Johnnie Brown, who told Gators Territory he's headed to a junior college.
* The Orlando Sentinel reports that the UAA has proposed an operating budget of $141.7 million for 2020-21, which Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin called a "starting point" that could be subject to change due to COVID-19. The UAA projected an overall profit of $165,341, but a decrease of $750,000 in football revenue. Stricklin also told the Sentinel that funds are in place for the early site phase of Florida's standalone football complex.
* Athlon Sports gave UF a No. 6 preseason ranking and wrote that third-year coach Dan Mullen "has the Gators ahead of schedule and positioned to contend for Florida’s first SEC title since 2008." The magazine also tabbed cornerback Kaiir Elam as a breakout player for 2020.
Recruiting roundup
* Rivals250 member Jeremiah Williams named Florida in his top six on Friday and talked to Gators Territory about his bond with linebackers coach Christian Robinson and recent virtual visit to UF.
* Florida target Keanu Koht told Gators Territory he has a desire to leave the Sunshine State for college, but couldn't rule out UF because of its academic reputation and Todd Grantham's success with the BUCK position.
* JUCO defensive back Khyree Jackson included Florida in his top six on Saturday. The Gators offered him last month and he's working on scheduling a virtual visit to check out the program.
* The Gators extended an offer Friday to 2023 offensive tackle Payton Kirkland, who spoke with GT about his interest in UF and relationship with O-line coach John Hevesy.
What they’re saying on Twitter
Florida's incoming freshmen reporting to campus.
I’m not leaving this time 🧡🐊— LOVE YOURS 🖤 (@GervonDexter) June 6, 2020
Gainesville I’m on my way 🐊— Avery Helm 🏝 (@FMB_Helm) June 7, 2020
📍 home for good🐊 #Gatornation— Jonathan Odom (@Odom_87) June 7, 2020
There goes my ❤️.... @DerekWingo SEE YOU IN THE SWAMP! pic.twitter.com/KkRUkrBJwT— Carrieann Wingo (@CarrieannWingo) June 7, 2020
Florida safety target Donovan McMillon shared a new edit from the Gators.
ＣＨＯＭＰ ＣＨＯＭＰ🗣🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/jMmX4JJ6uO— 𝑫𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒗𝒂𝒏 𝑴𝒄𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏³ (@donovanmcmillo3) June 7, 2020