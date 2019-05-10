As we at Gators Territory have repeatedly driven home this offseason, it's hard to replace NFL-capable talents across a college roster. We've noted that with the offensive line, pass rush, and STAR nickel cornerback position, and it's no different at MONEY linebacker.

Florida has to find a way to replace former LB Vosean Joseph, who was selected in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Joseph was one of the Gators most notable defenders in 2018, leading the team in tackles with 93, tied for 3rd in both tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (four).

As things stand, true sophomore Amari Burney is set to take the reigns at MONEY. Burney, who entered to program as a 6-1, 220 lb. safety, was one of Dan Mullen's first recruits after taking the Gators head coaching gig in November of 2017. Burney spent most of his first season at the safety position as a reserve and special teamer. However, he spent the final three games moving to linebacker.

Going from barely scratching the two-deep roster as a safety/linebacker convert and turning into a starter at the new position in a matter of six months is impressive. It's safe to say Mullen and Co. saw that ability in Burney when they heavily recruited him.

He began to prove that early, too. In the Peach Bowl against Michigan, Burney recorded a big-time pass breakup to end a threatening drive near the end of the first half.

Now, Burney is seeing his progress pay off, becoming a young starter on defense at a position that could utilize his safety skills.

Joseph was an excellent gap-shooter at MONEY, frequently making key backfield stops and clogging holes against the opposing run game. However, he had coverage issues, specifically against tight ends.

Flashback to the Florida/Georgia game this past season, QB Jake Fromm completed four passes in a row to tight end Isaac Nauta for 66 yards before Georgia kicked a field goal to extend their lead heading into halftime. On all four plays, Joseph was responsible for Nauta in both man and zone coverage play-calls. Joseph simply wasn't quick enough to recognize any of Nauta's routes - mainly working outside - and get in a position to defend the pass.

This was the most notable time Joseph struggled against tight ends, but we saw similar struggles against South Carolina, where Joseph allowed two red-zone touchdowns to South Carolina tight ends, once biting too hard on play-action and another where he simply played the wrong zone.

Burney, who recorded three interceptions and 23 defended passes in his high school career at Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, FL, should be an upgrade in pass coverage from Joseph. His background of playing zones in the middle of the field should lead to more turnover opportunities in intermediate-field coverage than what Joseph provided - one interception and seven defended passes in three years.

Burney played receiver throughout high school as well, which should even further boost his game as he has familiarity with how receivers run their routes and the nuances to the offensive side of the game. This makes Burney a natural player in coverage.

He has the frame at 6-2, 222 lbs to shoot gaps, play the edge, and blitz much like Joseph did, which will take some further development. However, Burney's experience as a deep-field player provides translatable athleticism to be a down-field player. And at his young age and the length he possesses, he should be able to add more weight over time.

There might be some bumps in the road for a young player at a new position, but Amari Burney has the athleticism and traits you like to see in a MONEY linebacker. His safety experience should provide a large upgrade in the pass game for the Gators linebacker corps going forward, as he irons out the responsibilities of the MONEY linebacker position.