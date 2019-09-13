Coverage Central: Florida vs. Kentucky
**CLICK HERE for playlist that contains all video posted this week on Gators Territory in relation to Florida's game against Kentucky**
GT staff roundtable: Florida vs. Kentucky predictions
GT insider note: Amari Burney injury latest
GT subscribers weigh in on the three keys to the win
Gators hope to kick start ground game against Wildcats
Kentucky defensive line will be a challenge for Gators
Five Wildcats to watch on Sat.
On the Beat: Florida starts SEC play (Will Sammon and Graham Hall joins us this week)
Gators believe in Davis after overcoming adversity
Florida coaches adjust game prep with Terry Wilson injury
Gators confident in their young corners
Gators WR Jacob Copeland could see a bigger role in Toney's absence
Five Gators to watch against Kentucky
No Huddle: Mullen wants Florida to have the same focus every week
Toney is out for a couple of weeks, Henderson is doubtful for Saturday