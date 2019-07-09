While the Florida Gators are sound at plenty of starting positions across their depth chart, and even stacked at a couple including wide receiver and running back, depth is a bit of an issue for head coach Dan Mullen and company. The secondary has already been a concern when it comes to it's extent beyond the starters, and it took a hit on Monday when cornerback Brian Edwards announced his intentions to transfer out of the program. Coach John Hevesy's offensive line unit is embracing four new starters, at each tackle and guard spots. Of the 15 offensive linemen currently on the UF scholarship chart, six of which are incoming freshmen, 10 of the 15 big men have played in four or less career collegiate games. At rush end, well, it could take a group effort to replace former Gators and now New York Jets pass rusher Jachai Polite's 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss from a year ago. And with projected starter Jonathan Greenard recently grad-transferring in following a wrist injury that sidelined him for the entire 2018 season, there's plenty of room for a youngster to make a splash. Considering these three positions could use some extra production and depth, will any incoming freshmen be of a helping hand?

Secondary: CB Kaiir Elam

Lengthy incoming freshman cornerback Kaiir Elam is a shoe-in for playing time in his first season in orange and blue. Before Edwards announced his plans to transfer, Elam was already discussed as a player who could earn a key depth role with a lack of bodies at cornerback. C.J. Henderson, who Gators Territory profiled in a film breakdown yesterday, is the consensus CB1 at The Swamp. And Marco Wilson is projected to reunite with Henderson to reform the dynamic duo that was once there prior to his ACL tear last year. But beyond the two starters outside, there's a whole lot of question marks that have grown substantially larger since April. Trey Dean III, who started in place of Wilson last year, moved to STAR nickel cornerback and didn't take a single snap outside during the spring game. There's been speculation that if Dean III moved away from STAR at all, it'd be to safety in a pinch, rather than outside. Edwards is leaving the program, which marks the second cornerback to do so since April. Chris Steele, a 2019 signee and top 20 player in his class, transferred out following the spring game and opened up the path for Elam to earn snaps as a true freshman. Elam certainly isn't a typical backup plan for a situation like what the Gators are facing, though. Most programs would be thrilled to land a cornerback like Elam as their top CB signee. He's a Rivals100 player and a top 10 cornerback in the 2019 class, who pairs his natural length to press receivers and breakup passes with solid footwork and hand usage in pass coverage. He will need some agility development over time to take big steps and eventually start outside, but Elam has the tools to succeed at Florida. And he will get the opportunity to showcase them early on.

OL: Michael Tarquin and Ethan White

If you've been following Gators football since 2018 season's end, you know that the 2019 OL unit has a ton of question marks with four new starters in the fold. While the offensive line is typically the most consistent position group in terms of who takes snaps, this amount of turnover allows room for young players to step up and at the very least grip onto a key depth position. That much can certainly be said for tackle Michael Tarquin, who began and finished his early-enrolled spring session as the second-team right tackle, despite missing his senior year of high school with a torn labrum. If Jean Delance goes down with an injury at any point, Tarquin will enter the starting lineup. As for White, he could earn reps as well if Brett Heggie goes down at left guard, which unfortunately is a story that we've heard before. White wasn't a prized recruit by any means, but he's a player that the staff was intrigued by and eager to develop so long as he would dedicate himself to the strength and conditioning program. That he has. As of spring practice, White had reportedly lost "35-37" lbs. since signing, and he battled through camp with the second-team too. Injuries aren't fun, but they happen in football. And if they do at left guard and/or right tackle this year for the Gators, two true freshmen in Tarquin and White will have to be ready for action.

BUCK rush end: Mohamoud Diabate and Khris Bogle