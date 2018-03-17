The Florida Gators opened up their second spring practice with newfound intensity. Charisma filled the air throughout team warm-ups as there was constant chatter between players and coaches.
Attention to detail was of utmost importance while players stretched and made sure their bodies were ready to go.
After warming up, the defense went immediately into a swarm drill with first, second, and third string players rotating reps.
On the outdoor practice fields, the defensive unit kicked things off with five takeaway stations focused on stripping the football, interceptions, and recovering fumbles.
Two of the three fumble recovery drills had players shedding blocks and recovering the football, while the last drill simulated a scoop and score scenario. The takeaway stations were followed by individual drills.
-----
* Raymond has a University of Florida legacy to uphold
* Saturday Practice Insider: Offense inconsistent
* Instant Analysis: Henderson makes it two-for-two
* Alley: Over 100 observations, tidbits, photos and videos from Saturday
* Scarlett Jordan comeback tour begins
* Total Access until August 1st for just $9.99
-----
DEFENSIVE LINE
Throughout the day, the front four played like the unit it has the potential to be. They did a good job throughout the day in drills showing off their speed and strength. It translated later in practice giving the offense a tough time in the 11 on 11 drills. The first team consisted of Khairi Clark, Jabari Zuniga, Cece Jefferson, and Luke Ancrum.
• Antonneous Clayton had good positioning and very quick getting around the pads throughout the positional drills.
• Second team nose guard Tedarrell Slaton jumped early a couple of times in the 11v11 drills.
• Jefferson forced the quarterback to get the ball out of his hands early a few times during the 11-on-11 drills. He continuously gave Martez Ivey trouble on the left side.
• Zuniga was consistently quick off the snap, getting to the ball in positional drills.
• The defensive linemen spent a majority of individual drills working against a blocking sled. Their main focus was being explosive off the line and establishing pad leverage in order to win the battle at the line of scrimmage. They also worked on shedding blocks while pursing the quarterback.
• Further down the depth chart, Tanner Rowell and Marlon Dunlap Jr. disrupted the offensive line and got good penetration at the point of attack during their third team reps.
LINEBACKER
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news