The Florida Gators opened up their second spring practice with newfound intensity. Charisma filled the air throughout team warm-ups as there was constant chatter between players and coaches.

Attention to detail was of utmost importance while players stretched and made sure their bodies were ready to go.

After warming up, the defense went immediately into a swarm drill with first, second, and third string players rotating reps.

On the outdoor practice fields, the defensive unit kicked things off with five takeaway stations focused on stripping the football, interceptions, and recovering fumbles.

Two of the three fumble recovery drills had players shedding blocks and recovering the football, while the last drill simulated a scoop and score scenario. The takeaway stations were followed by individual drills.