The more things change, the more they stay the same.

“That used to be turf, and that used to be grass, and all the fans used to be on a hill over there.”

Dan Mullen looks around, pointing at the indoor practice facility that took over the once turf area, the turf field where grass once grew and the legions of fans now flanking the sidelines as the Florida Gators wrapped their first spring practice of 2018.

Things definitely look difference since Mullen was last in Gainesville as the Florida offensive coordinator and quarterback coach from 2005-2008. But while the topography has changed over the years, Mullen can barely contain the jubilation and anticipation—and even nervousness—that he’s back in the same place.

“I was kind of nervous – that nervous energy; maybe not as paranoid as I was at my first one before, because I’ve been a head coach at some practices now through the years. It’s certainly – I definitely felt this was my first practice as the head coach of the Florida Gators. I had unbelievable excitement and energy.

“I’m just happy to be out here. I love football. I love the excitement. I love being a Gator. This is what it’s all about for me.”

He practically bounces on his feet as he says this with a wide smile, turning cliché coach speak into an impassioned statement that presents itself as the gospel truth.

It’s a stark contrast to not only past Florida programs but present programs around the country as well. The University of Florida is not the only one to experience the seriousness that has come over so many athletic associations in the past decade, largely due to the sprawling roots of the Nick Saban coaching tree. The attitude works for some programs better than others, as each fan base decides what is most important for their sporting entertainment. The Gator fan base—who had back-to-back Saban protégées—however began to show some resentment to this persona and then all but groaned in unison during the 2017 season that no longer would they allow their team to be draped in this heavy pall.

Enter Mullen.

His task was clear. Make a change to return a program to the same success he’d helped usher in before…and make it fun.





In the first five minutes of the first spring practice he could be seen racing the first team defense in a ball drill. He could be found running from unit to unit, hopping in on workouts and bopping his quarterbacks during read drills. He was even spotted doing hip checks with defenders to celebrate an interception.

That last one is one of those changes. While he may be with the same team as before, his scope of duty is much larger and therefore widens the perimeters for things with which to have fun.

“I get to be excited about defense now. I love that…because when you're quarterback coach, you don't get to do all that. So I get to do that fun, like celebrate with the defense when we get a turnover. That's fun."

This personality and willingness to jump in has quickly rubbed off on the players who will be tasked with carrying out Mullen’s plan to return dominance to the once proud program.

“That's the kind of coach you want,” says redshirt senior tight end C’yontai Lewis.

“A coach that can be able to tell you what to do and show you. It's hard to look at somebody and tell them to do something and they're not doing it. But a coach like him, I'll do anything for him."

Adds senior offensive lineman Martez Ivey, “We go do conditioning and running and stuff, he comes around and he actually runs with us sometime. He’s just around. It’s kind of nice. It also gives you energy as well, just to try and impress.”

And while there’s always a sense of excitement at the outset of practice, junior linebacker David Reese sees more than just a splash with his new coach, but instead a deep reservoir to be drawn from even when times are dry.

“Man that guy always has energy, from our workouts to this time and I’m pretty sure in the season he’s always going to have energy and be with us every step of the way."

Mullen has fully embraced this very important job duty, to bring back a sense of fun and energy that once was an identifiable mark of the Gator program. The first two spring practices were open to fans and Mullen and players loved it so much that they’re doing it again and inviting fans to come out for the Saturday March 24 session.

Whether this jolt is sustainable remains to be determined, but as David Reese pointed out, there’s genuineness to it that projects as long term with the ability to multiply.

Once that first practice was over and players had dispersed along with fans, Mullen began the casual stroll back over the football facilities housed in Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium. He wasn’t in any hurry, didn’t try to hide from the few remaining Gator faithful on the sidewalk. Instead he took his time, letting the exhilaration of the day settle as he walked with his young son. They chatted, tossing a football as they went, happy to simply be in that moment; both in their own way and timeframe living out a boyhood dream of their lives being centered around this boyhood game.

It was a quite moment but still layered with the ease and genuine joy Dan Mullen exhibits in his new role. He’s back in the same old place, ready to bring about a monumental change.