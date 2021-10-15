How to watch, stream, listen to Florida vs LSU
The No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) are on the road this weekend in Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC).
Florida is coming off of a shutout win over Vanderbilt for its 2021 homecoming game, while the Tigers are on a two-game skid. LSU has a mountain of injuries to overcome, with star receiver Kayshon Boutte going down for the season this week, on top of five starters on defense expected to be out this weekend as well.
The Gators come into this game relatively healthy. Florida should get preseason All-SEC cornerback Kaiir Elam back as well as offensive linemen Richard Gouraige and Stewart Reese.
Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.
When: Noon
TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network)
Play by play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Todd Blackledge
Field: Molly McGrath
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app.
Radio: WRUF (98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 85)
Online radio: WRUF.com, SiriusXM.com,
