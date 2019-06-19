As we inch closer towards the Florida Gators 2019 fall camp, it's time to get a good look at what the Gators are getting in each signed 2019 prospect.

Hammond is one of three Lakeland High School prospects in the Florida Gators 2019 signing class, paired with Zipperer and Summerall.

The Rivals 3-star was recruited as an offensive guard, after playing inside and out in high school, on both sides of the line. However, it was recently reported here at Gators Territory that he could play tackle early on at Florida.

While his high school experience leads to some positional versatility, his skill-set is still best suited to play inside at the next level, and that's where he should end up in the long-term.