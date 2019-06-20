As we inch closer towards the Florida Gators 2019 fall camp, it's time to get a good look at what the Gators are getting in each signed 2019 prospect.

Weston possesses great length at 6-4, with fingertips that nearly reach his knees when his arms hang down in his stance at the line of scrimmage.

This length automatically makes Weston an intriguing prospect that teams would want to develop. If developed correctly, players as long as Weston can turn into dynamic sideline and redzone weapons in contested catch situations. While Weston didn't receive many offers in total, Penn State, Tennessee, and Louisville fought for his commitment.

Weston will certainly be a project at Florida. His length is a huge plus, but his route tree will need development as well as some technical aspects of his game. But if he stays true to a development plan, he could become a threat on the boundary for the Gators in the future.