New kid in town: Film room profile on Gators WR Dionte Marks
As we inch closer towards the Florida Gators 2019 fall camp, it's time to get a good look at what the Gators are getting in each signed 2019 prospect.
We've broken down the tape of incoming freshmen CB Kaiir Elam, DE Khris Bogle, DE Lloyd Summerall, WR Trent Whittemore, guard Riley Simonds, TE Keon Zipperer, WR Arjei Henderson, DL Jaelin Humphries, RB Nay'Quan Wright, LB Tyron Hopper, OL Deyavie Hammond, and WR Ja'Markis Weston.
Today, we will dive in incoming freshman wide receiver Dionte Marks.
Marks, who stands at 6-2, 177 lbs., is a legitimate speedster who has experience on the outside and in the slot, as well as returning kicks. While he isn't a polished route runner at this point, his speed is game-changing and the Gators look forward to utilizing that speed across the field.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news