Coverage Central: Florida vs. Georgia
Florida is set to clash for Georgia on Saturday with the winner becoming one step to the SEC Championship game.
The Gators are expecting to be at its healthiest since the first game of the season in Jacksonville.
Here is everything you need to know about the game:
No Huddle: Toney practicing, DL duo expected to return
Gators' Jon Greenard: 'No excuses. I'm playing.'
Five Gators to watch against Georgia
Stopping the run is crucial for Gators - a closer look at Georgia's run game
Gators eager for Kadarius Toney's return
Gators react to NCAA statement
Dan Mullen SEC Teleconference Notes
The Florida, Georgia game is personal for the seniors
On the Beat: Florida can cause a few mismatches against Georgia
Trask's calm demeanor earns admirers
Gators OL look to build on last game successes
Jake Fromm has some success against Todd Grantham
GT Staff Roundtable: Florida vs. Georgia predictions