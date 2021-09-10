Florida vs USF: How to watch, live stream, storylines

The No. 13 Florida Gators will travel south on I-75 this weekend to take on the USF Bulls at Raymond James Stadium.

Saturday's game marks just the second time the two schools will meet and the first at USF's home stadium.





• Florida faces USF for just the second time in school history on the 11th anniversary of their first-ever meeting.

• The Gators prevailed, 38-14, vs. USF in 2010 thanks to 139 yards and one TD from RB Jeff Demps and a 172-yard, two TD game (18-for-31) by QB John Brantley.

• Florida is 3-0 in road openers under Dan Mullen and enters Saturday’s matchup having won four straight road openers.

• The Gators are 13-3 in road openers dating back to 2005 and 15-4 in such games since the end of the Steve Spurrier era (2002 - present).

• Florida is 10-2 in true-road games under Mullen (2018: 4-0 | 2019: 3-1 | 2020: 3-1). Mullen is 34-22 on the road as a head coach.

• A win for the Gators against USF would represent Mullen’s 100th career win as a head coach.

» Florida (2018-21): 30-9 | Mississippi State (2009-17): 69-46

» Became third-fastest (39 games) UF head coach to win 30 games last week behind Urban Meyer (37) and Steve Spurrier (38).

• With a win, Mullen improves to 31-9 in his first 40 games as UF head coach, trailing only Spurrier and Meyer (both 32-8).

• Florida is 27-14-3 all-time and has won three straight games dating back to 2005 (all Outback Bowls) in Tampa.

• Florida won its 32nd-consecutive home opener with its Week 1 win over FAU -- the longest such streak in the nation.

• The Gators have opened the season 1-0 in all but one season dating back to 1990 (2017: L, 33-17 vs. Michigan). » Florida is looking to start 2-0 for the third-straight season under Mullen.



