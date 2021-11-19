Gameday Central: How to watch, stream, listen to Florida at Missouri

With a three-game losing streak snapped last week the Florida Gators set their site on the Missouri Tigers and the chance to gain bowl eligibility with a win this Saturday in Columbia.

Florida and Missouri have played 11 times with the series tied at 5-5. The Gators enter with a two-game winning streak vs. Missouri and are 4-2 against the Tigers dating back to 2015.

Florida's offense has continued to roll in 2021. Florida is one of six Power 5 teams with over 4,900 total yards of offense this season. The Gators' 4,924 total yards is the team’s second-highest total through 10 games in the last 20 seasons, trailing only the 2020 campaign -- while the team’s mark of 492.4 YPG is on pace to rank fifth in program history.

However, Florida's defense continues to struggle. Florida has given up 175 points in their last four contests (43.75 points per game), which represents 64% of the total points they've allowed all season. The Gators have also surrendered 912 rushing yards in the last four games (228 rushing yards per game).

That second number could be a huge deal this weekend.

Missouri's Tyler Badie leads the SEC in rushing with 1,239 rushing yards this season, Badie is the first Missouri Tiger to ever have 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards. He's scored 16 touchdowns this season as well.