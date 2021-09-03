How to watch Florida Gators football season opener vs. FAU, live stream

Florida football is back and for the first time since November 30, 2019, the stands can and should be filled for the season opener against FAU.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Saturday, September 4, and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Florida owns the longest-active home-opener winning streak in the FBS with 31-straight wins (last loss, 1989: 24-19 vs. Ole Miss), losing just one season opener (2017) since 1990.

The Gators will also be wearing white jerseys at home for the first time since the early 2000s. Florida will wear white jerseys and pants with their traditional orange helmets.

FAU finished the season 5-4 (4-2 CUSA) in 2020 but return a lot of starters from last season and add Miami transfer quarterback N'Kosi Perry.

On the other side of the field, Emory Jones will be making his first collegiate start. Jones has played in meaningful moments during his three years in Gainesville but this is the first year that he will be the stater for the Orange and Blue.

Florida is 3-0 all-time against FAU. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2015, a 20-14 overtime win for the Gators.