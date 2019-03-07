Coverage Central: Countdown to Florida spring football
Florida football will begin spring practice in just a matter of days.
Gators Territory has previewed this upcoming spring over the course of the last few months. Here are all our stories in one place:
Florida announces spring practice schedule
A look at the position battles ahead of spring
Top stories to watch this spring
Gators that could see their stock rise
The early enrollees: who can make an instant impact this spring
Florida's redshirt players ready for big spring
Five Gators to keep an eye on this spring
Gators looking to replace a lot of production
(PREMIUM) Scholarship Breakdown
(PREMIUM) Projecting the spring depth chart: the defense
(PREMIUM) Projecting the spring depth chart: the offense
FEATURES
Who has earned the right to wear the No. 1 jersey?
Kyle Pitts is a versatile weapon on offense
Amari Burney will be one to watch
POSITION OUTLOOK
ROSTER CHANGES
(PREMIUM) Projected starter out for spring?
COACHING CHANGES
Gators add former player to support staff
Gray learned from former Gator
David Turner excited to reunite with Dan Mullen