GatorsTerritory - Early Signing Day Central: Live Updates on the Gators signing class

It’s Early National Signing Day and the Florida Gators are poised to sign most of its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Florida currently has 26 commitments and are ranked No. 7 in the country, which means Dan Mullen and his staff are poised to sign the Gators’ highest-rated recruiting class since 2013.

