GatorsTerritory - Early Signing Day Central: Live Updates on the Gators signing class

Early Signing Day Central: Live Updates on the Gators signing class
It’s Early National Signing Day and the Florida Gators are poised to sign most of its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.
Florida currently has 26 commitments and are ranked No. 7 in the country, which means Dan Mullen and his staff are poised to sign the Gators’ highest-rated recruiting class since 2013.
GatorsTerritory will keep this page updated throughout the day, with links to each signing story, so bookmark it and stay up to date with everything going on.
Officially signed - LOI received and processed
Florida commits who are signing this week: (but have not signed LOI yet)
Rivals100
Corey Collier
Jason Marshall
Tyreak Sapp
Rivals250
Carlos Del Rio
Marcus Burke
Jordan Young
Donovan McMillon
Gage Wilcox
Jeremiah Williams
Diwun Black
Daejon Reynolds
Desmond Watson
Javonte Gardner
Justus Boone
Dakota Mitchell
Chief Borders
Nick Elksnis
Jalen Kitna
Yousef Mugharbil
Jake Slaughter
Christopher Thomas
Rocco Underwood
Florida commits who are NOT signing this week:
WR Trevonte Rucker
WR Charles Montgomery
OL Adrein Strickland
OL Deyavie Hammond
OL Javonte Gardner (most likely as noted above)
Excited to welcome @JakeSlaughter5 to the Florida Family! A leader up front! #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/xOT3vPPEOk— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Florida Family @donovanmcmillo3. A physical player on the back end. #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/c9iwzjF0iY— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Florida Family @yousefmugharbi1. Tough, nasty, and physical! #TrenchMonster #ChompDown21 pic.twitter.com/cf7zG1cFeU— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Florida Family @GageWilcox12. Versatile, dynamic, and total package TE. pic.twitter.com/kog9Jfjtrr— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 16, 2020