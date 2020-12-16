 GatorsTerritory - Early Signing Day Central: Live Updates on the Gators signing class
Early Signing Day Central: Live Updates on the Gators signing class

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
@delatorre

It’s Early National Signing Day and the Florida Gators are poised to sign most of its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Florida currently has 26 commitments and are ranked No. 7 in the country, which means Dan Mullen and his staff are poised to sign the Gators’ highest-rated recruiting class since 2013.

GatorsTerritory will keep this page updated throughout the day, with links to each signing story, so bookmark it and stay up to date with everything going on.

Officially signed - LOI received and processed

Jake Slaughter - STORY

Donovan McMillion - STORY

Rocco Underwood - STORY

Yousef Mugharbil - STORY

Gage Wilcox - STORY

Florida commits who are signing this week: (but have not signed LOI yet)

Rivals100

Corey Collier

Jason Marshall

Tyreak Sapp


Rivals250

Carlos Del Rio

Marcus Burke

Jordan Young

Donovan McMillon

Gage Wilcox

Jeremiah Williams


Diwun Black

Daejon Reynolds

Desmond Watson

Javonte Gardner

Justus Boone

Dakota Mitchell

Chief Borders

Nick Elksnis

Jalen Kitna

Yousef Mugharbil

Jake Slaughter

Christopher Thomas

Rocco Underwood

Florida commits who are NOT signing this week:

WR Trevonte Rucker

WR Charles Montgomery

OL Adrein Strickland

OL Deyavie Hammond

OL Javonte Gardner (most likely as noted above)

