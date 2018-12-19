Live Blog: Gators Early Signing Day
It's early signing day!
Gators Territory will have live updates throughout the day, as Florida receives the LOIs and new commitments throughout the day.
Early AM rumblings from our insiders.
Commitment announcement times for a few Florida targets:
TE Keon Zipperer- ESPN 11:30 am
DE Lloyd Summerall- ESPN 11:30 am
OL Deyavie Hammond- ESPN 11:30 am
RB Trey Sanders- ESPN 1PM
DE Derick Hunter- 2 PM
OL Dontae Lucas - 4 PM
10:15 AM - Ethan White signs with the Gators
What can the three-star lineman bring to Gainesville? Gators Territory takes a look HERE
Welcome to the Florida Family @ethanwhite79! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/rpPdWFadg4— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
10:03 AM DL Brandon Dorlus picks Oregon over Florida
He’s not a Gator but I still love him tho! Oregon Bound!! Congrats @brandon_dorlus pic.twitter.com/flhkX1hswM— Mark Nicolas™ (@markonicolas) December 19, 2018
9:35 AM: Mohamoud Diabate puts pen to paper and inks with Florida.
Welcome to the Florida Family @MDiabate11! pic.twitter.com/v8M3d34NNd— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
9:12 AM DT Siaki Ika chooses LSU over Florida
BREAKING: #LSU has landed big Utah NT Siaki Ika, who commits to the Tigers over #Florida, #FightOn, #GoDuckshttps://t.co/Kx08Be73Ze pic.twitter.com/UnIFnKprvi— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 19, 2018
9:12 AM: Nay'Quan Wright signs with the Gators
Welcome to the Florida Family @B0SSMAN_5 ! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/7olbao94le— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
8:41 AM Jaydon Hill signs with the Gators
Analysis of the talented defensive back here.
And just like with Tyron Hopper, Florida did an excellent job keeping South Carolina away.
Thank you lord I’m here, I never imagined this🙌🏽😭.. https://t.co/bvoqdVxYZw— Jaydon Hill (@_jhill5) December 19, 2018
8:37 AM As DT Siaki Ika's announcement draws near, whats the latest on the talented defensive lineman? Gators Territory has the latest scoop here
8:29 AM Chester Kimbrough signs with the Gators
A look at the four-star cornerback's recruitment and talent HERE
Welcome to the Florida Family @chaazz19! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/YhnoW4xOzM— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
8:20 AM Wardrick Wilson is in
Welcome to the Florida Family @WardrickWilson ! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/JAztnCHAta— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
8:12 AM Jalon Jones excited to be a Gator
Excited to be apart of the family Coach.🐊🐊 https://t.co/MVm0DMyqik— Jalon Jones (@j4ymyles) December 19, 2018
I been a Gator long before it was official🐊🐊😂 https://t.co/csuzM6R5NU— Jalon Jones (@j4ymyles) December 19, 2018
8:03 AM: Jesiah Pierre signs with the Gators
Welcome to the Florida Family @JesiahPierre! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/2aNABkvt3U— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
Welcome to the family @JesiahPierre! It’s GREAT to be a Florida Gator! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/lhjvUlqUuQ— Christian Robinson (@crob45) December 19, 2018
7:53 AM OL Will Harrod signs with Florida
ANALYSIS of the latest signee here
Welcome to the Florida Family @Omertawill_! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/9Cuq1mxdsP— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
7:46 AM Florida welcomes big time linebacker Tyron Hopper
What is Florida gaining in Hopper? HERE
Welcome to the Florida Family @tyron_hopper! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/03I3Lz8QJi— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
Welcome to the family @tyron_hopper! It’s GREAT to be a Florida Gator! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/9eLvbGH9to— Christian Robinson (@crob45) December 19, 2018
7:43 AM: OG Kingsley Eguakun signs with Florida
Welcome to the Florida Family @Keguakun! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/a6mot4GTzH— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
7:39 AM WR Dionte Marks signs with Florida
Welcome to the Florida Family @yg_coolieee! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/3m2aR4MTSz— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
7:34 AM OL Riley Simonds is officially a Gator
Welcome to the Florida Family @simonds_riley9 ! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/GJuZYrTCJD— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
7:28 AM: WR Ja'Markis Weston signs with Florida
Welcome to the Florida Family @MarkisJa! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/AcY7T2dNEr— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
7: 22 AM WR Trent Whittemore sends in his LOI
What does Whittemore bring to the table? Here is our analysis
Excited to welcome @trentt_whitt to the Florida Family! pic.twitter.com/i1d6XhknPY— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
7:19 AM Gators QB Jalon Jones sends in his LOI
Welcome to the Florida Family @j4ymyles! pic.twitter.com/ycbg4Bue9k— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
7:12 AM Gators OL Michael Tarquin is the Gators first LOI of the day
What is Florida gaining in Tarquin? Gators Territory takes a look HERE
Welcome to the family @Mike_Tarquin70! First signee of the day! #SwampSquadXIX pic.twitter.com/wQZ8PPpN9D— Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) December 19, 2018
7:00 AM LETS. GO.