Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 05:38:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Live Blog: Gators Early Signing Day

Eyku6vl9hcv0kbqozhu3
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

It's early signing day!

Gators Territory will have live updates throughout the day, as Florida receives the LOIs and new commitments throughout the day.

Early AM rumblings from our insiders.

Commitment announcement times for a few Florida targets:

TE Keon Zipperer- ESPN 11:30 am

DE Lloyd Summerall- ESPN 11:30 am

OL Deyavie Hammond- ESPN 11:30 am

RB Trey Sanders- ESPN 1PM

DE Derick Hunter- 2 PM

OL Dontae Lucas - 4 PM


10:15 AM - Ethan White signs with the Gators

What can the three-star lineman bring to Gainesville? Gators Territory takes a look HERE

10:03 AM DL Brandon Dorlus picks Oregon over Florida

9:35 AM: Mohamoud Diabate puts pen to paper and inks with Florida.

Analysis of the four-star linebacker here.

9:12 AM DT Siaki Ika chooses LSU over Florida

9:12 AM: Nay'Quan Wright signs with the Gators

Who is Wright and how can he impact Florida HERE

8:41 AM Jaydon Hill signs with the Gators

Analysis of the talented defensive back here.

And just like with Tyron Hopper, Florida did an excellent job keeping South Carolina away.

8:37 AM As DT Siaki Ika's announcement draws near, whats the latest on the talented defensive lineman? Gators Territory has the latest scoop here

8:29 AM Chester Kimbrough signs with the Gators

A look at the four-star cornerback's recruitment and talent HERE

8:20 AM Wardrick Wilson is in

A look at the talented lineman HERE

8:12 AM Jalon Jones excited to be a Gator


8:03 AM: Jesiah Pierre signs with the Gators

Analysis of the latest Florida signee

7:53 AM OL Will Harrod signs with Florida

ANALYSIS of the latest signee here


7:46 AM Florida welcomes big time linebacker Tyron Hopper

What is Florida gaining in Hopper? HERE

7:43 AM: OG Kingsley Eguakun signs with Florida

ANALYSIS of the latest signee here

7:39 AM WR Dionte Marks signs with Florida

Analysis of the receiver that had a breakout senior year

7:34 AM OL Riley Simonds is officially a Gator

ANALYSIS of the Peach State lineman

7:28 AM: WR Ja'Markis Weston signs with Florida

Analysis of the latest Gator here

7: 22 AM WR Trent Whittemore sends in his LOI

What does Whittemore bring to the table? Here is our analysis

7:19 AM Gators QB Jalon Jones sends in his LOI

ANALYSIS: What is Florida getting in Jones. HERE

7:12 AM Gators OL Michael Tarquin is the Gators first LOI of the day

What is Florida gaining in Tarquin? Gators Territory takes a look HERE

7:00 AM LETS. GO.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}